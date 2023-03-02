Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A 37-YEAR-OLD Cellphone thief who stormed a villager's house in Chiweshe and stole 26 cell phones was today sentenced to four years behind bars by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Fogert Svisva pleaded guilty to the charge and told the magistrate that he was drunk when he committed the offence.

"Your worship my crime is a symptom of beer, l admit that l committed the crime but forgive me l was drunk," lamented Svisva.

The magistrate conditionally suspended two years.

Prosecutor Ellen Tanatswa Chingono told the court that on March 20 last year Svisva stormed Faith Kamupinga's house armed with iron bars and looted 26 mobile phones.

Investigations by the police led to the arrest of the convict.

Source - Byo24News

