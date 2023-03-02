Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thief bashed to death

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe
45 mins ago | Views
A 28-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man was bashed to death by five assailants after they accused him of stealing money on Wednesday.

 Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the death of Langton Changaza of 804 Mazowe Valley.

It is alleged the five dragged Changaza to his place of residence where they met his sister Merjury Hiya (28) and informed her about the incident while beating him up with sticks and open hands

Hiya advised them to take him to the police rather than beating him but they did not listen to her.

She then sought assistance from their neighbour, Robert Chatakura who then came to her rescue and tried to drive Changaza to Concession hospital where he died along the way.

The police is urging anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

42 mins ago | 76 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

43 mins ago | 44 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

So, in Zimbabwe, exposing corruption is 'unpatriotic'!

6 hrs ago | 815 Views

Two perish in road accident

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

Ramaphosa postpones Cabinet reshuffle

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

Shakings in the corridors of Mnangagwa govt - Prophecy

9 hrs ago | 2824 Views

London-listed company completes construction of pilot coke battery at Zimbabwe project

11 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

11 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

12 hrs ago | 1324 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

12 hrs ago | 703 Views

Malaria kills 39

12 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

12 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

12 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

12 hrs ago | 471 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

12 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

12 hrs ago | 87 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

12 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

21 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

22 hrs ago | 696 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

22 hrs ago | 2029 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

22 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

22 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

23 hrs ago | 5040 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

23 hrs ago | 411 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

23 hrs ago | 715 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

23 hrs ago | 408 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

02 Mar 2023 at 16:08hrs | 620 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

02 Mar 2023 at 10:41hrs | 1072 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

02 Mar 2023 at 07:32hrs | 1185 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

02 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 3630 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

02 Mar 2023 at 05:49hrs | 4445 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 949 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 394 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 771 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 550 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 1117 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 618 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 447 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 397 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 1188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days