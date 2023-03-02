Thief bashed to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man was bashed to death by five assailants after they accused him of stealing money on Wednesday.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the death of Langton Changaza of 804 Mazowe Valley.It is alleged the five dragged Changaza to his place of residence where they met his sister Merjury Hiya (28) and informed her about the incident while beating him up with sticks and open handsHiya advised them to take him to the police rather than beating him but they did not listen to her.She then sought assistance from their neighbour, Robert Chatakura who then came to her rescue and tried to drive Changaza to Concession hospital where he died along the way.The police is urging anyone with information to report to the nearest police station.