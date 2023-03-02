Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Mashonaland Central province have arrested Mejury Munyanyi (42) after she allegedly threw her baby into a blair toilet pit.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said on 17 February 2023 at around 2pm, Noster Masiyandumbi (46) visited Munyanyi at her residence. During the visit, she went to relieve herself in the blair toilet where she came across blood stains on the floor.This raised suspicion, leading her to peep through the toilet hole and notice something like a bundle wrapped in a white cloth.She swiftly went to Thompson Chitaunhike, the village head's place, and informed him of what she had seen. Chitaunhike swiftly gathered all the village's elderly women to inspect and investigate local girls who could have committed an abortion.During the search, one of the girls told the elders that they had seen Munyanyi pregnant and that she also had to be interviewed.While questioning her, the elders observed some milk dripping from her breasts before she confessed to have committed infanticide.Mudhindo police base station visited the scene and retrieved the corpse at the same time arresting her.