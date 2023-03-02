Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Lucky ran out of Mazowe mine (Jumbo) security guard Anderson Chiburumunda (34) who was nabbed after stealing 40 kilograms of gold ore.Chiburumunda appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.Prosecutor Ellen Tanatswa Chingono told the court that on February 25 stole the gold ore and hid it in a cabin at the mine.He was spotted by the assistant chief security officer of the mine who arrested him and escorted him to the police station.