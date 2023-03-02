Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimborders Consortium has handed over 220 housing units to Government as part of the US$300 million Beitbridge modernisation project.The housing units are set to ease perennial accommodation challenges which have been faced by civil servants and Government agents deployed to the border.Zimborders Consortium General Manager Mr Nqobile Ncube said the houses were part of their out of port projects.Some of the out-of-port projects include the 11,4 mega litres water reservoir, a new fire station, a new sewer oxidation dam, and an animal plant and quarantine."This is a milestone project which we are handing over to the Government today, " said Mr Ncube."We have completed this project three months ahead of schedule."