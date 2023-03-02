Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WITH two weekends left before the start of the 2023 edition of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, Bulawayo giants Highlanders step up their preparations with a friendly match against Mainline FC in Plumtree on Saturday.

Plumtree Highlanders Supporters' Chapter has organised the friendly match against the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League outfit.

This will be third official friendly match for Highlanders where fans are allowed to watch Bosso in action. Highlanders drew 0-0 with Sheasham in Gweru and went on to face Dulivhadzimu FC in Beitbridge.

Bosso drew 3-3 and won 3-2 in games against first division side Dulivhadzimu. Calvin Chigonero, who is on loan from Talen Vision got his brace in the first game which Highlanders had to overturn the hosts' 2-0 lead to force a 3-3 draw. Stanley Ngala scored the other goal to save Bosso blushes.

In the second encounter that Highlanders won 3-2, Lynoth Chikuhwa who banged 10 Premiership goals last season as well as Ray Lunga were on target.

On Wednesday, Bosso played two closed training games against Bulawayo Chiefs, drawing the first 2-2, before winning 4-2 the other encounter.

Bosso's  coach Baltermar Brito will use the Mainline friendly match to further assess trialists,  29-year-old defensive midfielder Brighton Manhire, right back Marvelous Chigumira (24) and 22-year-old attacking midfielder Elsharmar Farasi.

Manhire, popularly known as Bhaka is a product of Chicken Inn FC juniors, who also played for Bulawayo Chiefs before moving to South Africa.

The gritty midfielder played for Mbombela United and Richards Bay in South Africa's first division, while 24-year-old Chigumira attempts to join Bosso from TelOne FC.

Farasi was with relegated Bulawayo City.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

So, in Zimbabwe, exposing corruption is 'unpatriotic'!

8 hrs ago | 932 Views

Two perish in road accident

8 hrs ago | 687 Views

Ramaphosa postpones Cabinet reshuffle

12 hrs ago | 968 Views

Shakings in the corridors of Mnangagwa govt - Prophecy

12 hrs ago | 3097 Views

London-listed company completes construction of pilot coke battery at Zimbabwe project

13 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

13 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

14 hrs ago | 1385 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

14 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Malaria kills 39

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

14 hrs ago | 747 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

14 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

14 hrs ago | 293 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

24 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

24 hrs ago | 728 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

02 Mar 2023 at 20:17hrs | 2108 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

02 Mar 2023 at 20:16hrs | 618 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

02 Mar 2023 at 20:12hrs | 1218 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

02 Mar 2023 at 19:17hrs | 5445 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

02 Mar 2023 at 19:16hrs | 416 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

02 Mar 2023 at 19:16hrs | 731 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

02 Mar 2023 at 19:15hrs | 422 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

02 Mar 2023 at 16:08hrs | 626 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days