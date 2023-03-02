Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SEX and drugs seem to be the order of life for a teenage girl from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo.

The 15-year-old girl is in Form Three at a secondary school in the city.

Her parents discovered her dark side of life after she did not return home.

This was after they had sent her to the shops to buy bread.

Her parents looked for her at the shops and in the suburb but they could not find her.

A day passed without getting a hint of where she was until a neighbour whose child had also disappeared informed them that she was at a certain house in the suburb.

"Her parents went to the house and found her high and upon quizzing her she revealed that she had smoked dagga and BronCleer popularly  known as ngoma before she had sex with her lover several times at the house," said the source.

The concerned parents reported her and the lover to the police leading to the arrest of her lover.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"We would like to applaud members of the public for informing parents of the child that had disappeared about where the child was.

"By the same token we urge parents to closely monitor their children and understand their character.

They have to know who their children play with and where they spend their time," said Insp Ncube.

This comes as examination pass rates for Bulawayo schools are now low owing to drugs and substance abuse as well as a culture of gangsterism with a measly two schools making it into the top 100 schools in the country in 2022.

Speaking during a send-off ceremony for slain Founders High School learner, Wayne Ndlovu (16), a fortnight ago, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Minister Judith Ncube also reprimanded the province for "bad records" in various areas.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

So, in Zimbabwe, exposing corruption is 'unpatriotic'!

8 hrs ago | 932 Views

Two perish in road accident

8 hrs ago | 687 Views

Ramaphosa postpones Cabinet reshuffle

12 hrs ago | 968 Views

Shakings in the corridors of Mnangagwa govt - Prophecy

12 hrs ago | 3097 Views

London-listed company completes construction of pilot coke battery at Zimbabwe project

13 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

13 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

14 hrs ago | 1385 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

14 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Malaria kills 39

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

14 hrs ago | 747 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

14 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

14 hrs ago | 293 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

24 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

24 hrs ago | 728 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

02 Mar 2023 at 20:17hrs | 2108 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

02 Mar 2023 at 20:16hrs | 618 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

02 Mar 2023 at 20:12hrs | 1218 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

02 Mar 2023 at 19:17hrs | 5445 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

02 Mar 2023 at 19:16hrs | 416 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

02 Mar 2023 at 19:16hrs | 731 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

02 Mar 2023 at 19:15hrs | 422 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

02 Mar 2023 at 16:08hrs | 626 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days