15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

SEX and drugs seem to be the order of life for a teenage girl from Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo.The 15-year-old girl is in Form Three at a secondary school in the city.Her parents discovered her dark side of life after she did not return home.This was after they had sent her to the shops to buy bread.Her parents looked for her at the shops and in the suburb but they could not find her.A day passed without getting a hint of where she was until a neighbour whose child had also disappeared informed them that she was at a certain house in the suburb."Her parents went to the house and found her high and upon quizzing her she revealed that she had smoked dagga and BronCleer popularly known as ngoma before she had sex with her lover several times at the house," said the source.The concerned parents reported her and the lover to the police leading to the arrest of her lover.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident."We would like to applaud members of the public for informing parents of the child that had disappeared about where the child was."By the same token we urge parents to closely monitor their children and understand their character.They have to know who their children play with and where they spend their time," said Insp Ncube.This comes as examination pass rates for Bulawayo schools are now low owing to drugs and substance abuse as well as a culture of gangsterism with a measly two schools making it into the top 100 schools in the country in 2022.Speaking during a send-off ceremony for slain Founders High School learner, Wayne Ndlovu (16), a fortnight ago, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo, Minister Judith Ncube also reprimanded the province for "bad records" in various areas.