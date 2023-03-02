Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Matshobana suburb in Bulawayo collapsed after she allegedly caught her daughter indulging in sex with her lover on her matrimonial bed.The incident happened this week on Tuesday at around 2.30pm and it was confirmed by Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube."I can confirm that we arrested a 25-year-old man for indulging in sex with a 15-year-old girl. We would like to urge parents to develop a good relationship with their children and discuss reproductive health with them," he said.A neighbour told B-Metro that the woman came home unexpectedly and headed to her bedroom."She could not believe her eyes as she saw her 15-year-old daughter moaning in pleasure while dishing her sexual goodies to her lover on her matrimonial bed,"said the source.The neighbour said the woman looked at them in shock before she fell to the ground and collapsed.The naughty child bolted out of the house with her lover. After a few minutes she returned and found her mother recovering.The dejected mother quizzed her about the incident."Her daughter kept quiet and she bashed her before she reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of her lover," said the source.