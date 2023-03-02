Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN a shockingly bizarre development, a man from Chiredzi in Masvingo province was a fortnight ago gruesomely murdered and his head crushed with an axe handle by a fellow villager who had sensationally claimed he dreamt of the now deceased using mubobobo on him.

Mubobobo is a magical way of indulging in sex via bluetooth particularly with women without their consent.

Although the real motive behind the brutal axing of Henry Manyara (71) from Village 7, Ward 32, Chiredzi North by Evans Bhazela (25) is yet to be established, according to a source from the area who claimed to have intimate details of the incident he was killed on suspicion that he possessed mubobobo.

Manyara was brutally murdered in the presence of his wife who watched helplessly as Bhazela repeatedly struck his head with an axe handle until it split into pieces.

He was buried on Saturday last week after his family was reportedly paid seven head of cattle by the murder suspect's family claiming it was payment only for the retrieval of the body from the mortuary for burial and to cover funeral costs.

Bhazela's family is yet to pay an additional 35 head of cattle as compensation for the callous murder of Manyara.

"It seems Bhazela had a long standing dispute with the now deceased whom he once worked for. On the fateful day he went to his homestead and accused him of possessing mubobobo.

"What happened is that he went to his homestead and found his wife alone at home and was told the now deceased had gone to the fields. He then waited for some time and seeing that he was taking long to come back Bhazela left. He came back later and found the now deceased at home.

"He then immediately went into a trance-like state claiming that the previous night he had a dream about the now deceased using mubobobo on him.

"That is when he took an axe handle and used it to strike him twice on the forehead before he used it to repeatedly strike him on the head until it broke into pieces. His wife, who is disabled, helplessly watched as her husband was being brutally murdered," said the source.

A relative, William Musepa (59) who confirmed the incident said they were still struggling to come to terms with the brutal death of Manyara.

Although he didn't state the motive behind the grisly murder he said investigations from some neighbours revealed that Bhazela was alleged to have suspected the now deceased of bewitching him.

"We are yet to establish the reasons behind this brutal killing which left everyone in the village shocked.

We just heard that this man arrived at the now deceased's homestead at around 1pm and was told that he wasn't there and was busy at his fields. He came back again at around 3pm and was told he was not yet back," said Musepa.

He said when he came again for the third time at around 6pm that is when he found him on his way from the fields in the company of his son-in-law.

"He then said to him there was something he wanted to talk to him about, just the two of them. He insisted that the matter needed only the two of them. Sensing danger the now deceased refused before he sent his son-in-law to call the village head so that Bhazela could tell his story in his presence.

"After his son-in-law had just left, Bhazela took an axe handle and started hitting the now deceased on the head. He repeatedly struck him until his skull split into pieces. When some people who were nearby attending a church service heard his wife wailing they quickly came but a violent Bhazela chased after them.

"His wife continued watching helplessly as her husband was being pounded repeatedly on the head by Bhazila who also threatened to kill her if she tried to intervene. When he came back from chasing away the church members he continued pounding it until the skull broke into pieces," said Musepa.

Neighbours who later attended the scene reported the matter to ZRP Mkwasine who attended to it and arrested Bhazela.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Woman drags young man by manhood

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Thief bashed to death

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

So, in Zimbabwe, exposing corruption is 'unpatriotic'!

8 hrs ago | 932 Views

Two perish in road accident

8 hrs ago | 687 Views

Ramaphosa postpones Cabinet reshuffle

12 hrs ago | 968 Views

Shakings in the corridors of Mnangagwa govt - Prophecy

12 hrs ago | 3097 Views

London-listed company completes construction of pilot coke battery at Zimbabwe project

13 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

13 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

14 hrs ago | 1385 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

14 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Malaria kills 39

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

14 hrs ago | 747 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

14 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

14 hrs ago | 489 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

14 hrs ago | 293 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

14 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

14 hrs ago | 96 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

24 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

24 hrs ago | 728 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

02 Mar 2023 at 20:17hrs | 2108 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

02 Mar 2023 at 20:16hrs | 618 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

02 Mar 2023 at 20:12hrs | 1218 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

02 Mar 2023 at 19:17hrs | 5445 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

02 Mar 2023 at 19:16hrs | 416 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

02 Mar 2023 at 19:16hrs | 731 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

02 Mar 2023 at 19:15hrs | 422 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

02 Mar 2023 at 16:08hrs | 626 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days