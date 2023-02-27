News / National
Nine people die along Masvingo highway
Nine people died after a Toyota Wish collided with a Nissan UD truck at the 198-kilometre peg along Masvingo -Mbalabala highway on Thursday.
According to police bodies of the victims were taken to Filabusi District Hospital.
Investigations on the cause of accident are still ongoing and the names of the victims are yet to be released.
Source - Byo24News