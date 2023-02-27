Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mutare-Former Harare Mayor and President of Urban Council Association in Zimbabwe who is among a host of Zanu-PF returnees has declared that he will expose all strategies and inside information that binds main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as the nation gears towards the harmonised 2023 elections.

Former Harare Mayor Emmanuel Chiroto made the declaration and vowed to help Zanu-PF to a land slide victory while addressing Zanu-PF party members in Mutare on February 17, 2023.

"It's good to be home. We were welcomed with warm hands by our President Emmerson Mnangagwa. I will expose all the tricks that Chamisa (Nelson) plans to execute because l was once part of the opposition. Zanu-PF will post a landslide victory this year," said Chiroto.

He added that it's pointless to continue opposing President Mnangagwa who is pushing for economic development and vision 2030 through National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"I was also part of the gimmick' Chinja Chinja' but now l have changed from the yellow hand to the fist. I was once Mayor for Harare and l was also once a president for all mayors in Zimbabwe. It's true we were part and parcel of the opposition but with the amount of work being done by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, why should one continue opposing?" he added.

Chiroto joins other disgruntled opposition figures like former Masvingo Urban legislator Tongai Matutu who has not rested on mission to destroy the opposition party (CCC) after defecting to Zanu-PF.

Other members who have been roped in by the ruling party are Farai Nyandoro, Solomon Machingura, Simon Chidhakwa, Peter Matambo, Elison Samuriwo, Tiripai Chipondeni (formerly with NPF) and Gift Nyama.

Former MDC leader the late Morgan Tsvangirais blood brother Collins Tsvangirai was also among the latest returnees revealed during a party event held in Harare on February 10.

The event which laid on the "Kumusha/Home/Ekhaya" was graced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who said that the ruling party was open for more returnees.

Other returnees who have been roped in are former Kwekwe Central MP Blessing Chebundo, Former ZINASU Spokesperson Tatenda Mandondo and Lilian Timveous who once held the Treasurer General post in MDC Alliance.

Chiroto's and his family were once attacked and abducted by ZANU-PF supporters when he assumed the deputy mayor post in 2008.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

1 min ago | 0 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

31 mins ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

When all friendship ceases!

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

16 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

16 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

16 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

16 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 222 Views

Drunk cell phone thief jailed 4 years

21 hrs ago | 585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days