WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

US presidential hopeful and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has labelled Zimbabwe as the least friendly American, you know, African country you've got.Haley is an American politician who served as the 116th governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She was the 29th United States ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 to December 2018.Said Haley, "Zimbabwe the least friendly American, you know, African country you've got and we're giving them this hundreds of millions of dollars, that's unacceptable".Haley on Tuesday (February 28) promised a big shake-up of America's foreign policy if she gets elected to power next year. "America can't be the world's ATM," underlined the 51-year-old Indian-American leader, reiterating her stance on foreign affairs."A weak America pays the bad guys: Hundreds of millions to Pakistan, Iraq, and Zimbabwe last year alone. A strong America won't be the world's ATM (sic)," tweeted the Republican, who announced her presidential bid last month.Apart from Pakistan, she also slammed China in an interview with the Fox news channel. "We can't buy friends. China would notice that we have been paying attention. Why are we paying them money for the environment? It's just ludicrous," she said in a clip she shared from the interview."We should not be giving them 1 cent. The idea that we give it to Iraq and they use it for uranium proxies that send death to America... the idea that we give it to Zimbabwe and they are the most anti-American African country out there. We're giving it to Cuba, and we label them as state-sponsored terror. Why are we doing that?"The United States (US) recently extended its sanctions on Zimbabwe, a month after the European Union (EU) did the same.In a statement, US President Joe Biden said this was done because Zimbabwe's gross human rights and democratic principles disregard are a threat to the US' foreign policy.In 2001, the US Congress passed the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zedera) to provide for a transition to democracy and to promote economic recovery.In its justification, the US said: "President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not made the necessary political and economic reforms that would warrant terminating the existing targeted sanctions programme."The US also noted that opposition politicians and journalists herald people who bore the brunt of violence from the state."Throughout the last year, government security services routinely intimidated and violently repressed citizens, including members of opposition political parties, union members, and journalists."