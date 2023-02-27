Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
Nikki Haley Former US Ambassador at UN, ex South Carolina Governor and POTUS 2024 GOP candidate
US presidential hopeful and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has labelled Zimbabwe as the least friendly American, you know, African country you've got.

Haley is an American politician who served as the 116th governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. She was the 29th United States ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 to December 2018.

Said Haley, "Zimbabwe the least friendly American, you know, African country you've got and we're giving them this hundreds of millions of dollars, that's unacceptable".



Haley on Tuesday (February 28) promised a big shake-up of America's foreign policy if she gets elected to power next year. "America can't be the world's ATM," underlined the 51-year-old Indian-American leader, reiterating her stance on foreign affairs.

"A weak America pays the bad guys: Hundreds of millions to Pakistan, Iraq, and Zimbabwe last year alone. A strong America won't be the world's ATM (sic)," tweeted the Republican, who announced her presidential bid last month.

Apart from Pakistan, she also slammed China in an interview with the Fox news channel. "We can't buy friends. China would notice that we have been paying attention. Why are we paying them money for the environment? It's just ludicrous," she said in a clip she shared from the interview.

"We should not be giving them 1 cent. The idea that we give it to Iraq and they use it for uranium proxies that send death to America... the idea that we give it to Zimbabwe and they are the most anti-American African country out there. We're giving it to Cuba, and we label them as state-sponsored terror. Why are we doing that?"


The United States (US) recently extended its sanctions on Zimbabwe, a month after the European Union (EU) did the same.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said this was done because Zimbabwe's gross human rights and democratic principles disregard are a threat to the US' foreign policy.

In 2001, the US Congress passed the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zedera) to provide for a transition to democracy and to promote economic recovery.

In its justification, the US said: "President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not made the necessary political and economic reforms that would warrant terminating the existing targeted sanctions programme."

The US also noted that opposition politicians and journalists herald people who bore the brunt of violence from the state.

"Throughout the last year, government security services routinely intimidated and violently repressed citizens, including members of opposition political parties, union members, and journalists."

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Yes indeed, Zimbabwe is led by 'dunderheads'!

4 mins ago | 3 Views

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

36 mins ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

When all friendship ceases!

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

16 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

16 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

16 hrs ago | 804 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 1539 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

16 hrs ago | 521 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

16 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days