Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NUST wins CFA Institute Research Challenge

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A team from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has won the local competition of the CFA Institute Research Challenge after beating teams drawn from seven other local universities.

The NUST team, made up Panashe Gotora, Edith Gwasira, Bukhosi Ndlovu, Munashe Jimu and Tariro Rwakonda, advances to the regional competition where it will compete against universities from the rest of Sub Saharan Africa. The team's faculty adviser was Norbert Mungwini, a lecturer in Corporate Finance at NUST while the mentor was Bonginkosi Ntabeni, a senior associate at CBZ Capital.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge gathers students, investment industry professionals, publicly traded companies, and corporate sponsors together locally, regionally, and globally for an annual competition. In order to promote best practices in equity research and company analysis, students research, analyse, and report on a company as if they are practicing analysts. Local CFA member societies and other affiliated groups host local level competitions of the Research Challenge in conjunction with the participating universities.

Old Mutual Investment Group, Datvest and First Mutual Wealth sponsored this year's CFA Institute Research Challenge, hosted by the Investment Professionals Association of Zimbabwe (IPAZ).

"The CFA Institute Research Challenge is one of the events where charterholders get an opportunity to give back to their communities," said Ranga Makwata a chartered financial analyst and vice president of IPAZ.

"Volunteers from IPAZ spend countless hours to get it organised. Some were mentoring the students for three months, others graded the reports while another group were judges at the final presentation. The end result is very satisfying as the students benefit from this experience and get ready for the next chapter of their professional lives."

The students presented their analysis and buy/sell/hold recommendations on Simbisa Brands Limited. Their presentation at the Research Challenge in Harare was the culmination of months of research; interviews with company management, competitors, and clients; and presentation training.

IPAZ is the local member association of CFA charterholders and candidates in Zimbabwe. CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials.

Source - businesstimes

Must Read

Prophet Freddy surrenders Benz

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa offers CFU president a Ministerial post?

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe in race to introduce digital currency

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Mambondiani was forced to resign'

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

US tightens screws on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwean exiled Evangelist returns home

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Yes indeed, Zimbabwe is led by 'dunderheads'!

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 827 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

5 hrs ago | 19 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

When all friendship ceases!

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

19 hrs ago | 970 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

19 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

19 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

19 hrs ago | 509 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

19 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

19 hrs ago | 1674 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

19 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days