Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa offers CFU president a Ministerial post?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube(R) poses with Commercial Farmers' Union president Andrew Pascoe after the signing ceremony at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, on July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wanda)
The Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) president, Andrew Pascoe, is set to be appointed Minister of State, a move which will ensure the smooth flowing of compensation of former farm owners, Business Times reported.

Although it is President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who appoints and announces the appointment of ministers, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development minister, Anxious Masuka, told farmers at a meeting held in the capital last week that Pascoe has landed a top post in the government.

"Government has elevated the CFU president Andrew Pascoe to become a State Minister," Masuka told farmers.

He added: "He will ensure the 99-year lease issuance and compensation processes are done without challenges.

"The former farm owners will no longer apply through provinces for consideration for tenure documents. They would apply directly to their own office and these applications would come directly to the Minister of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development's office for consideration for the tenure documents and other compensation-related issues."

Currently, the process to get farm documentation is long.

The farmers apply to provincial and district lands committees chaired by Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution at the provincial level.

The provincial lands committee meets and makes recommendations that are forwarded to the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister for consideration before issuing an A2 permit.

Masuka said the process to acquire permits has resulted in 308 former commercial farmers applying for tenure documents.

"Of these, I have issued 272 permits and out of that number 176 former farm owners have now applied for 99-year leases which are the highest form of tenure document in terms of the A2 processes that we have in the country," Masuka said.

He said former farm owners do not need any vetting as they saw it all and did all hence can get titles without any hindrances.

It is understood that out of over 4000 farms that former farmers had, only 308 farms have been spared.

For the rest of the people, the requirement was that if one had an offer letter or an A2 permit one would go to the department of lands and lodge an application to be considered for assessment for eligibility to access a 99-year lease and one would pay a fee.

Overall, 480 farmers have acquired the 99-year leases out of the total of 24 000 A2 farmers.

"In terms of ease of doing business and transiting from land reform, one does not have to apply for a 99-year lease, any A2 offer letter holder or permit holder in the country needs not to apply for a 99-year lease as the administration has directed the use of the annual production and productivity returns which are now mandatory for A1 and A2 to produce annually.

"The bankability and transferability are handled by the Attorney General's office who is working to ensure farmers access money through these securitised documents.

"My role is to look at enhancing production within the current framework of the law and in doing so we have said let's remove the onerous requirements of having to apply for a 99-year lease and having to pay for it.

"It becomes an automatic qualification once you complete this production and productivity return forms which will assist us in identifying idle land," he said.

The government is seeking ways to make acquired land bankable and to send some kind of market through the securitisation of 99-year leases without compromising the distributive effect of the land reform.


Source - businesstimes

Must Read

Prophet Freddy surrenders Benz

2 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe in race to introduce digital currency

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Mambondiani was forced to resign'

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

NUST wins CFA Institute Research Challenge

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

US tightens screws on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwean exiled Evangelist returns home

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Yes indeed, Zimbabwe is led by 'dunderheads'!

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

4 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 826 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

5 hrs ago | 19 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

When all friendship ceases!

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

19 hrs ago | 970 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

19 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

19 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

19 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

19 hrs ago | 1674 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

19 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days