Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Freddy surrenders Benz

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZBC presenter, Rutendo Makuti, who was being accused of extorting Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, has been found not guilty of the offence.

Makuti, who was being charged together with Witness Bungu (Chief Chikwaka), Mutetepi Maushe and Gibson Jaji, was acquitted after Prophet Freddy tendered a withdrawal affidavit.

In the affidavit tendered to magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, Prophet Freddy said he has taken counsel from his lawyers and the parties have pursued an amicable settlement on the issue.

In the affidavit, Prophet Freddy said:

"I withdraw after plea the charges against all the accused persons freely, voluntarily, without any undue influence or duress having been exerted on me, without admission of any wrongdoing on my part and without prejudice to any defence the accused persons may have had on the merits.

"Without admission of liability or any form of wrongdoing, I agree that:

- I withdraw the present complaint with the consent of the State, after plea, and that I do not object to a verdict of ‘not guilty and acquitted' being entered.

- I will cause the vehicle, forming the basis of the charges, namely a Mercedes Benz, black in colour, to be released into Rutendo Makuti's custody to deal with the same as she pleases, I undertake to all such things and execute all such documents as are prescribed by law or custom to give effect to the foregoing.

- I undertake that I will maintain peace and civility towards the accused persons and will not speak ill, prejudicially or negatively about the accused persons regarding this matter on social media, mainstream print media or any of the platforms where it's likely that the same will be published."

The State was alleging that Makuti and her uncle Bungu together with Maushe and Jaji who were police officers connived to extort him of his Mercedes Benz in order to conceal rape allegations against him.

Freddy was tried and acquitted of the rape allegations that had been raised by Makuti.


Source - H-Metro

Must Read

Mnangagwa offers CFU president a Ministerial post?

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe in race to introduce digital currency

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Mambondiani was forced to resign'

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

NUST wins CFA Institute Research Challenge

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

US tightens screws on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwean exiled Evangelist returns home

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Yes indeed, Zimbabwe is led by 'dunderheads'!

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

4 hrs ago | 673 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

5 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 826 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

5 hrs ago | 19 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

When all friendship ceases!

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

19 hrs ago | 970 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

19 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

19 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

19 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

19 hrs ago | 1674 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

19 hrs ago | 537 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

19 hrs ago | 116 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

19 hrs ago | 358 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days