Shingi Munyeza arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessman Shingi Munyeza has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Harare woman of US$85 000.According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Munyeza was arrested this Friday night on allegations that in January this year, defrauded a woman of some US$85 000 she had received as a severance package from her former employer.Munyeza allegedly convinced the complainant to give him the money as an investment while promising to return US$100 000 by the end of January.Munyeza however failed to pay back the money prompting the complainant to report the matter to the police who arrested him.