Bulawayo councillors call for parking fees exemption

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO councillors have called for exemption on parking fees around residential flats and medical facilities in the city centre.The city, through Tendy Three Investments (TTI) is charging US$1 per hour for parking.According to the latest council report, Ward 12's Councillor Lillian Mlilo kick-started the debate."The matter was considered and Councillor L. Mlilo highlighted that there was an outcry from the public concerning parking in health facilities."People were failing to attend to their medical issues for long avoiding being clamped. She was of the view that reserved parking should be availed in the centres," read the report.The deputy mayor Cllr Mlandu Ncube weighed in saying residential flats should also be exempted."The Deputy Mayor also highlighted that some residential flats in the CBD did not have back yard parking space. He was of the view that Council should consider removing parking fees in residential flats," read the report.It is stated in the report that the contributions were received and noted for further debate.