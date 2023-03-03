News / National
Patient kills inmate at Ingutsheni Central Hospital
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder by a pschiatric patient which happened at Ingutsheni psychiatric hospital yesterday
In a tweet, the police confirmed the case.
"A psychiatric patient Emmanuel Sibanda (40) became violent and attacked to death another patient, Smile Ndlovu (28)," read the tweet.
The suspect also attacked two other psychatric patients.
Source - The Chronicle