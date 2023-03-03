Shingi Munyeza says he was not been arrested but invited to the police

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent local businessman Shingi Munyeza says he has not been arrested as suggested by reports but was invited to the police over a civil matter. After that, he went back home."I'm at home right now; it was a civil matter. I went to the police and came back home.""It's a civil matter; someone is trying to use the police as a debt collector," Munyeza said.Reports had claimed Munyeza was arrested for fraud involving $85 000 which he had borrowed while promising to pay back as US$100 000 January monthend.Munyeza says it's a civil matter.