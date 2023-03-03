WATCH: South Africans will start crossing to Zimbabwe for survival

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation Luke Dzviti says South Africa maybe going the Zimbabwean way and at this rate, it would be worse than its neighbour.He says it won't be surprising to see South Africans crossing the Limpopo River to Zimbabwe for survival.Said Dzviti:"South Africa is slowly heading the Zimbabwe way. At this rate, I think South Africa will be worse than Zimbabwe in a few years. And it won't be surprising to see South Africans crossing the Limpopo River going to look for alternative jobs or food from Zimbabwe."You see what's more disturbing is that the food prices have gone so high and most people cannot afford to eat normal food the way we were doing about five years ago. The price of bread, the price of cooking oil most ladies are always complaining about the price of cooking oil which has gone up by double the amount. What is happening is not only painful by scary."At this rate it's unknown what the price of food will be like by this time next year when fuel price especially is going up by R2 - R3 at any given moment but salaries are not going up at the same rate."