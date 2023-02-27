Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African Human Rights Commission CEO suspended over racism

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Toy soldier
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has suspended its acting CEO, Chantal Kisoon, pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that she made racial remarks at fellow staff members.

News24 previously reported that Kisoon allegedly referred to senior managers at the commission as "black babies" during an operational planning meeting on 23 February.

Despite the EFF's call to have Kisoon removed immediately, she had still remained in her position.

In a statement, the SAHRC said that commissioners met and consulted with both the senior managers and Kisoon, "to acquaint themselves better with the facts and the context in which the alleged offensive conduct took place."

"Noting the egregious nature of the allegation against the Acting CEO, Commissioners resolved to immediately initiate an investigation into the incident, to be conducted by an independent person who will report back to the Commissioners with findings and recommendations," it said.

"The process of drafting the terms of reference for appointing such an independent person have started and it is expected that the person will be appointed soon. Commissioners have resolved to place the Acting CEO on precautionary suspension in terms of the rules of the Commission, pending the investigation."

The commissioners appointed acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lorinda Lynn to act as CEO in the interim. Someone will be appointed to act as CFO.

City Press reported that the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers had called for an investigation into the matter and for Kisoon's suspension, pending the probe.

The union was quoted as saying it was "highly disturbed that a high-ranking official, an acting CEO not least, of an institution whose mandate is the protection of human rights and dignity, holds these views about black people".

The SAHRC said it had tirelessly fought against racism and would continue to do so even within its own ranks.

"The Commission will continue to exercise its mandate of protecting, promoting and monitoring human rights without fear, favour or prejudice, and serving the public and their interest to the best of its ability."

Source - news24

Must Read

Mnangagwa should be tried under the Patriotic Bill

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe on the radar of the new US Africa strategy

16 mins ago | 21 Views

WATCH: Operation Dudula leader threatens to arrest Julius Malema

55 mins ago | 118 Views

WATCH: South Africans will start crossing to Zimbabwe for survival

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman refuses to comment on the Al Jazeera gold scandal snippets

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Shingi Munyeza says he was not arrested but invited to the police

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Patient kills inmate at Ingutsheni Central Hospital

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bulawayo councillors call for parking fees exemption

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Shingi Munyeza arrested

5 hrs ago | 881 Views

'Don't be a dunderhead and vote them back,' says Chapman

5 hrs ago | 523 Views

Prophet Freddy surrenders Benz

10 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Mnangagwa offers CFU president a Ministerial post?

11 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Zimbabwe in race to introduce digital currency

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Mambondiani was forced to resign'

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

NUST wins CFA Institute Research Challenge

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

US tightens screws on Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwean exiled Evangelist returns home

11 hrs ago | 768 Views

Yes indeed, Zimbabwe is led by 'dunderheads'!

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

12 hrs ago | 1919 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1437 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

13 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

13 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

13 hrs ago | 125 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

13 hrs ago | 83 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

13 hrs ago | 64 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

13 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

13 hrs ago | 193 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

13 hrs ago | 93 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

13 hrs ago | 289 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

13 hrs ago | 140 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

13 hrs ago | 147 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

13 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

13 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

13 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

13 hrs ago | 24 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

13 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

13 hrs ago | 93 Views

When all friendship ceases!

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days