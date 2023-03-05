Nelson Chamisa's CCC invests in information warfare

News / National

An insider said they are sorting out a technical issue, don't celebrate Varakashi!🤣 pic.twitter.com/QRqio580Pr— Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) March 2, 2023

A well placed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) official has told this reporter that there is an emerging alliance between the CCC and Al-Jazeera news channel owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network, which is owned by the monarchy government of Qatar.According to the official, Hopewell Chin'ono, the kingpin of the CCC media operations, who has been to Doha, is at the centre of the cooperation.The CCC source said the party hopes that Al-Jazeera will assist it in its election campaign, its crusade to ensure that sanctions against Zimbabwe do not crumble and its effort to sustain the negative global perception of Zimbabwe until after elections.As a result of this cooperation, Al-Jazeera is expected to publish a series of reports meant to assist the CCC in its election campaign and in its international efforts to demonise Zimbabwe.This will include documentaries authored by the CCC which are meant to portray Zimbabwe as corrupt, bankrupt, disrespectful of human rights and collapsing.One such documentary, alleging the involvement of government and ZANU PF officials in corruption and smuggling, is expected to be published in March and April 2023.