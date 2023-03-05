Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parly shielding govt from legislative scrutiny, says Chamisa's MP

by Staff reporter
05 Mar 2023 at 14:16hrs | Views
HATCLIFFE legislator Allan Markham says Parliament is protecting cabinet and the President from answering crucial questions, after Treasury for the fourth time failed to answer questions on the shareholding of Kuvimba Mining House and the Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation (Zamco), raising questions on transparency and accountability.

This week, deputy Finance minister Clement Chiduwa stubbornly dragged his feet in furnishing Parliament with information on the two organisations, sparking an outcry from opposition MPs.

The shadowy Kuvimba, which has been linked to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's adviser and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has been acquiring vast public assets, with the government reluctant to reveal its beneficial owners.

Kuvimba's records are not available at Zimbabwe's company registry, and Ziwa Investments appears not to exist.

However, a company called Ziwa Resources was registered by lawyers at Tagwirei's law firm.

Almas Global Opportunity Fund, formerly used by Tagwirei to invest in Sotic International via the Cayman Islands, owns 65% of Ziwa Resources. The other 35% is owned by Zimbabwe-registered Pfimbi Resources, whose directors are Tagwirei and his wife.

Kuvimba owns many of the same mines once owned by Sotic, which parliamentarians fear are being milked by politically connected elites.

According to a 10 December 2021, Zimbabwe stock market announcement, "Sotic and its associates" - likely Tagwirei, given his effective control of the firm - nominated an unknown Zimbabwean company, Kuvimba Mining House, to own some of the assets previously bought by Sotic, such as Bindura Mining Corporation, hence fears of illicit financial and mineral flows.

Markham said other than the Kuvimba issue, Parliament has been failing to bring to account government ministers who continually fail to attend National Assembly sessions to respond to crucial issues.

"I think that Parliament is protecting the cabinet and the President. For the whole five years, most ministers have been absent.

"To date, they do not want to come to Parliament, particularly for question time. The ministers when called to bring a statement take a long time to respond. For example, the Home Affairs minister took more than four months to give a statement on the registration of people (national identity card).

"The minister of Agriculture has not answered the question on the payment of wheat farmers. The other thing that ministers and legislators are doing in Parliament is that they are lying that everything is alright, when they are not," Markham said in an interview with The NewsHawks this week.

He also said Parliament has been cutting short important debates, which has seen crucial issues being given little attention.

"The other thing is that when debating on pertinent issues, the debate is cut short, particularly if it is the opposition debating it. In my view, I accept that it was the minister and cabinet who do not want to answer the questions.

"However, I must not categorically say Parliament has failed totally to hold cabinet and ministers accountable," Markham said.

Markham said while cabinet ministers have been failing to attend Parliament, they have also been misrepresenting the truth.

"Yesterday, the Energy minister was telling us that things are being fixed, we are doing this and that - which he has been saying in the past two years. The power situation is now a disaster."

Other parliamentarians have unsuccessfully demanded that President Mnangagwa and cabinet ministers attend Parliament to answer pressing questions after it emerged that they were misrepresenting the situation at hand.

In February, the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) member of Parliament for Mbizo, Settlement Chikwinya, challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to attend the National Assembly and answer to pressing issues facing the country, saying his State of the Nation Address (Sona) grossly misrepresents the realities on the ground.

Mnangagwa, who had presented the Sona in the new US$200 million Parliament Building in Mt Hampden while officially opening the ninth

Parliament, painted a rosey picture of Zimbabwe's socio-economic situation.

However, Chikwinya and other opposition MPs said Mnangagwa must come to Parliament and answer questions on the country's various pressing issues, while getting the facts from constituencies as is provided by the constitution. "We must be able to direct the President to be factual because we are the members of Parliament who come from constituencies," Chikwinya said.

"Instead of us answering to each other as members of Parliament, let us be guided by section 140 (3) of the constitution. Section 140 (3) of the constitution which directs as such – ‘The President may attend Parliament to answer questions on any issues as may be provided in the Standing Orders'. "

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 800 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3087 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1904 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 457 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 276 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 289 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2182 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4268 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days