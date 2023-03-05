Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga summoned

by Staff reporter
05 Mar 2023 at 14:02hrs | Views
PARLIAMENT has summoned Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to give a ministerial statement on the chaos at Premier Service Medical Aid Society (Psmas), as well as inform the nation why the public health system is crumbling given that major hospitals are operating without critical life-saving equipment.

Chiwenga doubles as Health and Child Care minister.

The matter was first raised on Wednesday by Bulawayo South MP Jane Nicola Watson who was supported by independent

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa and Nkayi South legislator Stars Mathe.

Earlier, Muchineripi Chinyangana, the MP for Kadoma Central, had decried lack of government's commitment to providing cancer-treatment machines in major hospitals despite a public outcry over the years.

In raising the call for Chiwenga to be summoned to appear in Parliament with a ministerial statement, Watson said the move was long overdue given that the health system was in dire straits.

"It has been requested that the minister of Health comes with a comprehensive statement on the state of the health delivery service in the public sector and I think it is long overdue. These questions should be answered because I do not think it only applies to cancer machines but I think the public health service delivery is collapsing," she said.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda at that stage asked Chiwenga's deputy, John Mangwiro, to comment.

"Honourable minister, are you acquiescing to the request?" Mudenda asked, upon which Mangwiro responded: "Yes honourable Speaker, we agree to the request but with your permission, I do not endorse the statement that the health system is collapsing. We have as we speak the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths and lowest figure of cholera deaths. That statement cannot be sustained by facts."

Mliswa rose on a point of order and called for Chiwenga to include explanations on the dire situation at Psmas in his ministerial statement to be presented to the National Assembly.

Said the Norton MP: "With all due respect, I think the issues of health are very sensitive. We are paying Psmas as we speak but we cannot be treated. I think with, due respect, the health delivery system is not performing well. We are all paying Psmas and money is being deducted throughout the civil service but there is nowhere to go. All the Psmas hospitals are closed," Mliswa said.

"I think I should add to what should be addressed in the ministerial statement. Can the minister also talk about why the Psmas hospitals are closed yet people are paying Psmas every month?

"What has government done to ensure that all of us who are sick can go to another hospital where we can be looked after because people are not getting the needed attention and they are dying?

"If he can include that, especially the Psmas issue which we are all beneficiaries of. I do not know why members of Parliament were clapping yet you know that when we are sick we cannot fly but he is a minister and he can fly out.

"We have to deal with hospitals here. So, I am actually ashamed that you [fellow MPs] are actually busy clapping when you know that you can die here without receiving treatment. The ministers will be flown outside."

Mathe agreed that in his ministerial statement Chiwenga should include the aspect raised by Mliswa.

"Thank you, honourable Speaker. We will do that [bringing of Chiwenga ministerial statement]," promised Chiwenga's deputy, Mangwiro.

Psmas medical aid holders have been failing to get healthcare services, with the company hitting hard times amid allegations by union leaders that senior government officials want to sink the medical services provider, so that it can be acquired cheaply by politically connected persons.

The entity runs a chain of hospitals, clinics and laboratories with 126 service centres across the country but its service delivery plunged to record low levels since mid-last year and the company has since closed some of its outlets.

The problems of cash crunch at the entity started when top officials looted its public funds. Psmas has over the years been looted by politically connected persons, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George
Charamba.

In 2015, it emerged that Charamba, a former Psmas board member, received US$228 278 between 2009 and 2013 in board fees and allowances, which was extraordinarily exorbitant.

According to an Ernst and Young forensic investigation on the use of Psmas funds draft report of 2015 addressed to Psmas interim manager Gibson Mhlanga at that time, a total of US$2 438 000 was spent on board directors' remuneration.

In another scandal that also drained the entity, former chief executive officer Curthbert Dube pocketed a staggering US$460 000 monthly as a basic salary, among other unbelievable perks.

In September last year, five Psmas executives were arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) anti-corruption unit on various allegations that include theft, fraud and forgery involving millions of dollars.

The officials are medical services chief executive officer Farai Muchena, managing director Tafadzwa Gutu, Victor Chaipa, Cosmas Mukwesha and Shingai Mabuto. They appeared before regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

The financial constraints at the entity have now affected the welfare and working conditions of employees.

The Premier Service Medical Investments (PSMI) employees last month resorted to holding prayer vigils at PSMI's Parkview Hospital in Harare, demanding their outstanding salaries and pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene to resolve the impasse with their employer.

PSMI national workers' council committee chairperson Munyaradzi Nharaunda told the media at that time that they had exhausted other channels of communication with the authorities, including writing to Psmas director Nixjoen Mapesa.

Last week a video went viral showing Psmas workers breaking into tears after being retrenched without receiving exit packages or outstanding salaries.

"We have been silent for a long time. Most of the time we could go to Christmas without salaries but we were quiet hoping our company would grow. Now they are neglecting us. They did not tell us when they will cover our salaries," a lady's voice is heard in the video.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 800 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3088 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1904 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 467 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 457 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 276 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 289 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2182 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4268 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days