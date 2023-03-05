Potato thieves in soup

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Glendale men who allegedly stole potatoes from a local farmer are in trouble.Alexio Madzvimbo (30) and Innocent Ngirazi were remanded in custody by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday.The state alleged at a date not known to them but from December last year to January 4, the duo were unlawfully harvesting Richard Murambiza's potatoes.The two would load their loot in sacks and transport it with a Honda FitFollowing a tip-off, the duo were arrested and led the police to the crime scene where they showed how they committed the crime.The total value of the crop stolen was $4 309 200.