Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's monthly inflation goes negative

by Staff reporter
06 Mar 2023 at 05:14hrs | Views
Monthly inflation went negative last month to -1,6 percent, meaning prices fell on average, according to ZimStat, the national statistics agency, using the new weighted consumer price index that takes into account the different currencies used in transactions.

The negative month-on-month inflation would have arisen from a combination of almost no changes or even a fall in prices in Zimbabwe dollars, coupled with a fall in prices when measured in US dollars, common at this time of the year when fresh food tends to be in plentiful supply as farmers start reaping the first fruits of good rains.

The large bulge of price rose earlier last year peaking in June, and still included in the annual figures, shows that the annual rate of inflation was still high at 92,3 percent under the weighted average, with prices in food over the 12 months between February last year and last month being significantly higher at 136,9 percent than the 68,1 percent seen in non-food items.

Food prices dominate the formulas used in ZimStat calculations so major shifts in food prices have the largest effect on inflation rates.

Last month food prices fell on the weighted average by 1,6 percent and this was reflected in the final fall of 1,6 percent on all items.

Annual inflation will start falling fast after next month as that five month spike in monthly inflation between May and August last year disappears from the calculations.

Zimbabwe has switched to the weighted rate of inflation for measuring inflation for all official purposes.

This was given legal force on Friday in Statutory Instrument 27 Census and Statistic (General) Notice 2023 gazetted by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube.

The notice first defines the "rate of inflation" as "the general increase in price levels of goods and services measured as a weighted average based on the use of Zimbabwean dollars and United States dollars over a given period of time".

The Minister then makes this the legal inflation rate with the second and final sentence of the notice.

"The dissemination of inflation rates with effect from the date of publication of this notice shall adopt this method of measuring inflation."

In its explanatory note on the release of last month's inflations rates ZimStat explains that it records the prices of a wide range of items each month in both Zimbabwe dollars and US dollars.

It then does the number crunching in each currency to produce two sets of indices for consumer prices, both recording rises and falls on the 2020 prices, set as 100 index points.

This number crunching brings together the several thousand prices recorded each month by the ZimStat team from urban supermarkets, markets, hardware stores, schools, health services, restaurants, alcohol, transport and the other things people spend money on.

The formula then weights each category, with food and non-alcoholic drinks being the largest single category, and then produces the final table of indices in each currency.

These weights are the result of ZimStat surveys which ask a large number of randomly chosen households in a wide range of income categories to record their monthly expenditure.

The surveys are then reduced to the ultimate average family, one which spends 31,30 percent of its spending on food and non-alcoholic beverages, 27,62 percent on housing, water, electricity, gas and other utilities, 8,39 percent on transport and so on down an ever decreasing list until 1,08 percent on restaurants and hotels.

Even this ideal household averages out spending over several months for many items such as clothing or school fees.

In the next stage, now he legal requirement, ZimStat takes the best estimate of what percentage of spending is done in each currency and then works out a second set of weighted averages for each category and for the final totals according to the currency distribution. At the moment the estimate is around 70 percent of all transactions are in US dollars and 30 percent in local currency.

This double set of weighted averaging now produces the final consumer price indices, and ZimStat in the last stage then works out the percentage increase or decrease over the last month and over the last 12 months.

As a little extra it also works out the average monthly inflation so far this year, with the 0,7 percent increase in January prices and the -1,6 percent fall in February prices producing a -0,5 percent mean month-on-month price change this year so far, so far this year prices have been falling, on average.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in the 2023 Monetary Policy Statement recommended the switch to the currency weighted consumer price index and so weight inflation rates to give a more accurate picture of just what is happening in the real Zimbabwean economy than a reliance on a single currency rate, either US dollars or Zimbabwe dollars, would produce.Minister Ncube's notice last week showed that he accepted the recommendation and then gave the appropriate instructions.

ZimStat has been doing this currency weighting all along since at least 2020, issuing both a Zimbabwe dollar consumer price index and what it was calling the "blended consumer price index", so it is not a stranger to the new system.

The huge price fluctuations and jumps seen between April and August last year, that spike on the graph, are still very noticeable and very high in the weighted inflation rates as well as in Zimbabwe dollars.

The June peak was still a monthly inflation rate of 18 percent with rising high rates in April and May and then falling but still high monthly inflation in July and August before sanity was restored from September.

That spike in prices was largely the result of black market currency speculation and many traders looking at possible future exchange rates set by speculators.

The fact that the weighted average still produced a steep spike shows that even US dollar prices must have been rising at rates well above American inflation rates.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 689 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1904 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 457 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2182 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4269 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days