News / National
Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders
06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS legend Madinda Ndlovu has made a sensational return to his boyhood club after he was on Monday appointed first team assistant coach and director for junior development.
The Bulawayo giants confirmed the development in a brief post on their Twitter account.
"We are pleased to announce the return of coach Madinda Ndlovu who joins the club as a first-team assistant coach and Director of Junior Development. We wish him all the best in executing his duties at the club," wrote the club.
The Bulawayo giants confirmed the development in a brief post on their Twitter account.
"We are pleased to announce the return of coach Madinda Ndlovu who joins the club as a first-team assistant coach and Director of Junior Development. We wish him all the best in executing his duties at the club," wrote the club.
Source - The Chronicle