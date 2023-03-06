News / National
Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe
EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has dismissed the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe.
Prof Moyo said it is desperate propaganda to claim that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)'s clarification that it is not a sanctioned entity, neither are Zimbabwe imports/ exports, including trade in gold, is govt's confirmation that there are no sanctions on Zimbabwe.
This come after the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) said Zimbabwe should not “lobby on lies any longer,” RBZ governor John Mangudya issued a lengthy statement railing at what he described as “sensationally wild, false and malicious media reports” about a yet-to-be-broadcast Al Jazeera documentary which - according to a promo - will reveal the apex bank as “Southern Africa’s laundromat” of the “gold mafia”.
While insisting on the RBZ’s integrity, Mangudya sought to attack a central premise of the money laundering claims – that the bank is involved in “sanctions-busting” activities on behalf criminal networks employed by Zimbabwe’s ruling elite that turn dirty cash into gold, which is sold around the world.
“The bank is not a sanctioned entity and the cited individuals are not sanctioned persons either,” Mangudya said in his statement, referring to several businesspeople and officials named in the documentary including gold dealers Ewan Macmillan, Henrietta Rushwaya, Kamlesh Pattni and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambassador at large, Uebert Angel.
The governor added: “There are no sanctions on Zimbabwean exports and imports, including trade in gold to warrant Zimbabwe to circumvent international sanctions through illicit trade in gold. As such, the claim that there is a scheme to bust international sanctions using illicit ways shows beyond doubt that the peddlers of this narrative have a sinister agenda with nefarious objectives of tarnishing both the bank and the Republic of Zimbabwe.”
For the past two decades, the ruling Zanu PF party has claimed unilateral sanctions by the European Union and the United States on certain individuals and arms companies have derailed the country’s development and wreaked havoc on the country’s economy, which those countries deny.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said with his angry statement, Mangudya had let slip that the sanctions narrative was all propaganda.
“Today, the governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has announced that there are no sanctions on Zimbabwean imports and exports,” Mahere said. “The real problem in Zimbabwe is corruption and bad governance. No need to lobby on lies any longer.”
In rebutting the notion of no sanctions, Prof Moyo said:
"It's desperate propaganda to claim that RBZ's clarification that it is not a sanctioned entity, neither are Zim imports/exports, including trade in gold, is govt's confirmation that there are no sanctions on Zim.
"RBZ is not govt & Zim sanctions are #Zdera, not international!"
"And #Zdera sanctions are not on RBZ or Zim imports/exports or trade in gold; imposed to reverse land reform, they hike Zim's sovereign risk & cost of doing biz, scuttle debt relief & access to concessionary finance to the detriment of the economy, Zim lives and livelihoods!"
Source - Byo24News