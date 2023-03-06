Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
The inquiry into the suitability to hold office of suspended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioner John Makamure is set to begin tomorrow in Harare.

A three-member tribunal chaired by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, will preside over the inquiry, that is expected to last for two weeks.

The tribunal set up by President Mnangagwa followed recommendations from the Judicial Service Commission following complaints of improper conduct against Comm Makamure.

He is being accused of failing to disclose his interest as the founder or trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust whose objectives are said to be varying with the functions of ZACC and the Government.

Comm Makamure is also alleged to have directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaign in Gokwe in return for "protection".

Other members of the tribunal who will work with Justice Cheda are Harare lawyer Charles Warara and Regai Thandiwe Hove.

In appointing the tribunal, the President acted in terms of Section 237 (3) of the Constitution which demands that: "The procedure for the removal of judges from office applies to the removal from office of a member of an independent commission."

It also instructs that a member of an independent commission may be removed from office only on the grounds that the member concerned was unable to perform the functions of his or her office because of physical or mental incapacity, has been grossly incompetent, has been guilty of gross misconduct, or has become ineligible for appointment to the commission concerned.

Comm Makamure becomes the second commissioner from the anti-graft body to be investigated after another tribunal was constituted for Comm Frank Muchengwa.

Muchengwa has since been relieved of his duties following recommendations from a tribunal led by retired High Court judge, Nicholas Ndou, concluded that the commissioner was unsuitable to hold office. ZACC is an independent body in terms of the Constitution and disciplinary procedures governing the body are the same as those relating to judges and the Prosecutor-General.

In the event of a misconduct, an independent tribunal must be set up to investigate and make recommendations to the President.

The Constitution states that such a tribunal must consist of at least three members appointed by the President and the chairperson must be someone who once served as a judge of the Supreme or High Court.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 458 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2183 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4269 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days