Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

News / National

by Staff reporter

HWANGE West Member of Parliament Mr Godfrey Dube has implored the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) to waiver entry fees into the Victoria Falls Rainforest for school children.He was speaking after the National Association of Secondary Schools heads provincial athletics competitions that were held at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in the resort city.Mr Dube's concerns came after hundreds of athletes from Matabeleland North's seven districts unsuccessfully requested through the Nash leadership to be allowed free entry into the Rainforest.He said learners should be allowed free entry so that they learn about the natural resources in the country, knowledge which is also critical in the new competency-based learning."While we celebrate Nash provincial athletics competitions were held here, I must say as the local MP I am so disappointed that all Matabeleland North athletes were gathered here but could not access the Rainforest."They asked through their teachers to be given free access to the Falls but were denied entry by Zimparks officials. I don't think Zimparks would have made losses by allowing these kids free entry to view the national monument in their region," he said.Mr Dube said there is a need for stakeholders to consider the importance of children especially in school, learning about natural endowments in their areas.He said he will escalate the issue to the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, and Parliament for a way forward."You tend to wonder where we are going as a nation If people are not allowed access to things that benefit them. It's so disappointing and I will take the issue to the Minister (Environment)," he said.Victoria Falls community has over the years expressed concern at various fora about the need to allow local school pupils free entry into the Falls especially when they are under the guidance of a school.Mr Dube said this was the first-time hundreds of learners had gathered in Victoria Falls for a school event and could have been allowed free entry for their benefit.He said Zimparks should closely look into the issue for the benefit of citizens who cannot afford to visit resorts on their own.