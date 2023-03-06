Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has in terms of the constitution appointed Mrs Melody Chaurura as the country's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Namibia.A general notice in the Government Gazzette published yesterday reads "It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110 (2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mrs Melody Chaurura as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Namibia."Mrs Chaurura was previously the Counsellor Embassy of Zimbabwe in Sweden and Consul-General to Johannesburg South Africa.