RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has threatened to sue international news channel Al Jazeera if its much-anticipated documentary, which will potentially expose high-level graft in government, proves to be "fake news".A prelude of the documentary, which has been put on hold, has since sent chills down RBZ bosses' spines, forcing them to respond.In a statement yesterday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the bank was concerned and disturbed by the wild and sensational snippets released by Al Jazeera."The snippets cite a few boastful and name-dropping individuals, who neither work for, nor represent the bank in any capacity, as sources of the allegations. The outrageous reports quote one of the cited individuals as boasting that he has diplomatic cover to 'fly dirty cash into Zimbabwe where it can be laundered through gold and other investments'. Another individual is reported to have asserted that 'there is an opportunity, a hell of a big opportunity to wash money here (Zimbabwe)'. Yet another self-serving claim is that one individual bragged that his phone ‘is on speed dial ‘with the bank's governor. These are all false and malicious allegations," Mangudya said."It is unbelievable that such bizarre claims, allegedly made by private individuals who have no relationship with the bank whatsoever, have been elevated to gospel truths and published with reckless abandon."It is particularly strange that the reports claim that ‘through the bank, the government is using illicit ways as a scheme to bust international sanctions placed on political leaders and government entities."Mangudya then threatened legal action against Al Jazeera."The bank reserves its right to take appropriate legal action or initiate necessary sanctions against the interviewees and purveyors of the fake news to protect its fiduciary responsibilities in the national interests."In a Twitter thread, UK-based lawyer Max Lion said the exposé by Aljazeera had proved that the government of Zimbabwe has fallen way short of the standards expected by the Constitution."What Al Jazeera showed is so extreme that it shouldn't be ignored. All Zimbos (Zimbabweans) should come together and make this court case happen and for once, take on the government," Lion tweeted.Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: "Once there is proof that this happened, Zimbabweans can approach lawyers for human rights and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc). Opposition leaders now have fodder to get their parliamentary caucus to ask questions."Analyst Vivid Gwede said threatening to sue over a documentary that has been indefinitely postponed raises eyebrows."But what has been availed so far as trailers hints on a scandalous level of corruption, which any normal society would have to act upon once the full details are out. The trailers allege prosecutable offences, but with the scantiest details at this time."Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling Zanu-PF party was not perturbed by the "mud-slinging from desperate detractors".