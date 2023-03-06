News / National
Fake landladies in soup for fraud
13 hrs ago | Views
Two women Matilda Mavhangira (33) and Linnet Manomano (30) were arrested on Friday for masquerading as landladies and duping a home seeker of his money.
The duo allegedly lured Timothy Dukuni from Mt Pleasant into paying the amount of US$1000 promising him accommodation.
It is alleged the two misrepresented themselves as landlords looking for a tenant to rent their house.
The two defrauded the complainant of cash amounting to US$1000 but never provided the service, Harare Provincial spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed.
Source - Byo24News