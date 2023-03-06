Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

by Tarisai Mudahondo
13 hrs ago | Views
Two women Matilda Mavhangira (33) and Linnet Manomano (30) were arrested on Friday for masquerading as landladies and duping a home seeker of his money.

The duo allegedly lured Timothy Dukuni from Mt Pleasant into paying the amount of US$1000 promising him accommodation.

It is alleged the two misrepresented themselves as landlords looking for a tenant to rent their house.

The two defrauded the complainant of cash amounting to US$1000 but never provided the service, Harare Provincial spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 801 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

13 hrs ago | 814 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1245 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 458 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 277 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2183 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4269 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days