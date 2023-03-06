News / National
Models in drug storm
Models Tumelo Nare and Precious Bango have been remanded in custody until tomorrow for a bail hearing.
The pair appeared in court on Tuesday, after they were found in possession of drugs.
According to H Metro, the pair was found in possession of 0.2 grammes of cocaine valued at S16 000.
The cocaine was reportedly found in a hotel room they were booked in Harare.
Source - H Metro