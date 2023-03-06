Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko's son fights discharge dismissal

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Rape accused Siqokoqela Mphoko, son to former state Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, has approached the High Court seeking to block the lower court from proceeding with his trial pending a review of the dismissal of his application for discharge.

Mphoko, 44, of Derby Road in Hillside, Bulawayo is accused of raping his 12-year-old niece on three occasions in a crime prosecutors allege occurred between July and August last year.

He is also charged for allegedly escaping from lawful custody.

For the crimes, Mphoko is on $50,000 bail.

Through his lawyer, Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners, Mphoko challenged magistrate Elisha Singano' s decision to dismiss his application for discharge at the close of the State case.

He argues the magistrate did not apply his mind properly when he arrived at the decision to dismiss his application.

In his application, Mphoko argues some evidence adduced by the State was sufficiently discredited during cross-examination.

"Mr Singano disregarded the other evidence that was led and assessed the evidence of two witnesses.

"The State witnesses materially contradicted each other as to be mutually destructive," argued Mphoko.

"The magistrate thus committed a gross irregularity at law in dismissing my application by ignoring the evidence of the State witness who out of the blue influenced the complainant to name an accused and used threats to achieve this."

Mphoko was also up in arms with prosecutors for what he said was selective considering of evidence of the complainant and that of the doctor while disregarding other useful evidence.

"I verily believe that the evidence of the third witness Mantombi Ndlovu coupled with that of the complainant justified my acquittal," he said.

"I believe I have made out a good case for the urgent stay of the trial proceedings against me pending the finalisation of the court application for review, which is before this honourable court under case number HC (CAPP) 56/23.

"There is no conceivable prejudice to the interests of justice and efficient administration of justice if the trial proceedings stay pending the application for review.

"The application for review has prospects of success.

"In addition, the magistrate committed a procedural irregularity in assessing the evidence of two witnesses for the State and disregarding the rest of the evidence led.

"The application for discharge was based on criticism of all evidence and it was a gross irregularity to consider only part of that evidence."

Mphoko added, "In relation to the charge of escaping from lawful custody, the witnesses contradicted each other in material fact and their evidence was discredited under cross-examination.

"Police exercised their discretion and allowed me to go home.

"I returned on my own the following morning so that police could continue with their investigations.

"It is apparent that the ruling of the first respondent is afflicted with gross maladies which render it susceptible to be set aside in the present matter."

The State, which is being represented by Thobekani Mathanzima Nyathi, is yet to respond to the application.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Beitbridge to enhance Zimbabwe - South Africa one stop border

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Simba Makoni steps down

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics accused of not paying maintenance

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Zimbabweans in the diaspora must be allowed to vote'

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Court blocks the release of Zimbabwe's electronic voters roll to the public

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mugabe's daughter files for divorce

6 hrs ago | 802 Views

Models in drug storm

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Dunderhead' Chiwenga asking WHO to stem nurse haemorrhage - Wasting time treating symptom, treat the Mafiosi disease

6 hrs ago | 372 Views

Al Jazeera and relations between Zimbabwe and Qatar

10 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Are today's 'Pan Africanists' the most colonially-brainwashed?

13 hrs ago | 296 Views

Religion influences politics

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Brothers pull out an unlicensed gun in gold fight

14 hrs ago | 814 Views

Fake landladies in soup for fraud

14 hrs ago | 791 Views

Who wants to kill David Coltart?

17 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Mnangagwa ally 'defies' mining ban

19 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Zimbabwe police must root out rogue officers

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man commits suicide over mounting debts

19 hrs ago | 1905 Views

'Zifa officials a confused lot'

19 hrs ago | 524 Views

Churches join voter registration blitz

19 hrs ago | 572 Views

RBZ frets over Al Jazeera graft exposé

19 hrs ago | 1246 Views

SeedCo boss' messy divorce exposed in court

19 hrs ago | 1918 Views

Man steals US$76,000 church funds

19 hrs ago | 928 Views

Govt stops billing HCC over Pomona waste

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chinese national arrested over 30t lithium loot

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mohadi implores councils to promote waste recycling

19 hrs ago | 79 Views

Pumula South suburb under Zoonoses threat

19 hrs ago | 712 Views

Government recruits 2 500 teachers

19 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Ambassador to Namibia

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Gweru town clerk challenges suspension

19 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimparks to waiver entry for school children

19 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tobacco auction floors open tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 108 Views

Police inspector in court for selling guns to public

19 hrs ago | 458 Views

WHO pledges to help Zimbabwe beat health brain drain

19 hrs ago | 278 Views

Public workers want Parly to investigate PSMAS

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Local varsity pioneers road tolling system

19 hrs ago | 290 Views

Inquiry into ZACC commissioner begins

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he will win the Presidency with 74%

06 Mar 2023 at 21:31hrs | 968 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses the notion that there are no sanctions against Zimbabwe

06 Mar 2023 at 21:23hrs | 1491 Views

Ramaphosa's money hidden in couch 'was not declared to Sars'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:57hrs | 958 Views

Biti's US$1m lawsuit hearing moved to March 31

06 Mar 2023 at 17:54hrs | 493 Views

Biti seeks to stop assault trial proceedings

06 Mar 2023 at 17:53hrs | 131 Views

Netherlands to tour Zimbabwe for Super League series

06 Mar 2023 at 17:46hrs | 217 Views

Madinda Ndlovu returns to Highlanders

06 Mar 2023 at 17:34hrs | 2183 Views

Minister Chitando stranded as Qatar Airways plane grounded in Zambia

06 Mar 2023 at 17:25hrs | 4269 Views

Zimbabwean sangoma kidnapped and forced to say he is 'a fake healer'

06 Mar 2023 at 17:17hrs | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt accused of shutting civic space ahead of 2023 elections

06 Mar 2023 at 15:13hrs | 455 Views

Biti application premature

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 235 Views

Woman poisons 7-month-old-baby

06 Mar 2023 at 15:02hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Power Company increases power generation

06 Mar 2023 at 15:01hrs | 1230 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days