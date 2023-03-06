Simba Makoni steps down

News / National

by Staff reporter

Simba Makoni has stepped down as Powerspeed chairman, having served since 2010, the company says."Makoni resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 23 February 2023. He had served the Company since 2010. During his tenure, he steered Powerspeed to become one of the leading businesses in its industry."He was replaced by Victor Gapare, executive director at Caledonia Mining.Powerspeed runs Electrosales Hardware.