Naked romp leads to cocaine bust

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two young women from Harare found walking around hotel corridors naked and behaving strangely, apparently under the influence of drugs, appeared in court yesterday charged with unlawful possession of cocaine.Tumelo Nare (26) and Precious Bango (18) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure charged with unlawful possession of drugs. They were remanded in custody to today for their bail application.The state led by Mr Zebediah Bofu is alleging that on Sunday, at around 6.15pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare were called by Crowne Plaza Monomotapa hotel security and were informed that the two were behaving awkwardly and were walking naked in the corridors at the hotel.The detectives reacted, went to the hotel where they found the two in room 1605 on the 16th floor. They searched the room, found and seized a white powder which was on a table. A field test confirmed it was 0,2g of cocaine with a street value of around $16 000. They arrested the two and took them down to CID Drugs and Narcotics.Now police are hunting for Jaison Pamhidzayi, who is believed to have been with Nare, a model, and her friend Bango, at the hotel, but reportedly left when the two women allegedly started misbehaving and walking naked in the corridors.