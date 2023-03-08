Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Releasing electronic format of voter's role compromises security, court rules

by Staff reporter
08 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | Views
The High Court has rejected a bid by opposition CCC Member of Parliament Allan Markham to compel Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to release the voters' roll in electronic format after agreeing with ZEC that this could compromise the security of the database.

Mr Markham took ZEC to the higher court in October last year demanding the provision of the voters' roll in the electronic format alleging that the 58 days ZEC said it needed to produce a printed copy was excessive.

ZEC has offered, for a fee, to print voters rolls and in any case any voter has the right to walk into the ZEC offices and look at the roll free of charge.

In an extempore ruling, Justice Never Katiyo declined the request by Harare North MP Mr Markham citing the database security concerns as well as his premature application while he was still negotiating with ZEC. He saw no merit in the suit.

"The applicant approached the court prematurely before exhausting the available remedies. Also the Electoral Act mandates ZEC to safeguard the electronic voters roll. To say 58 days wait (for a printed version) is unreasonable period cannot be understood.

"The parties were still engaging up to the time the application was launched thereby violating the doctrine for ripeness.

"Further the delimitation report is already finalised so this issue has been overtaken by events."

 Several political activists and non-governmental organisations are piling pressure on the electoral body to release the electronic version of the voters' roll into the public domain, rather than the printed copies.

ZEC has been refusing to release the electronic version of the voters roll on the grounds that this would compromise the security of its database, a contention which Justice Katiyo accepted and ruled in its favour.

Mr Markham, in his application, had argued that between February and April last year, he analysed an electronic copy of the voters roll prepared and released by ZEC before the by-elections that took place in March 2022 and noticed irregularities.

He claimed to have written to ZEC illustrating various anomalies on the voters roll, but was informed that the electoral body was in the process of producing an updated version.

However, any registered voter can walk into the ZEC offices and inspect the voter's roll free of charge while any individual or organisation can get a soft copy of the national roll for  US$200.

But to guard against the manipulation and abuse of the voters roll the physical copy costs US$1 per page, or US$187 000 for the full national roll, a price that does not affect any Zimbabwean voter directly or indirectly as anyone can access it even from their mobile phones.

To avoid tampering and duplication of the voters roll, ZEC created an online portal where one can log in and analyse the roll.

The voters roll copy is available in both electronic and hard copy format.

According to the Government Gazette of Statutory 145 of 2022 titled, Electoral (Voter Registration) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No. 1) a hard copy of a monochrome copy of the voters' roll shall be US$1 per page.

The US$1 a page is applicable whether it is the national voters roll, a polling station voters roll, a ward voters roll or a constituency voters roll that is sought.

According to the gazette, the fees are payable in Zimbabwe local currency at the official market rate.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1105 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4159 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3683 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1778 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 589 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 451 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 314 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days