Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge woman builds successful business empire

by Staff reporter
08 Mar 2023 at 07:27hrs | Views
ONLY yesterday, Beitbridge-based businesswoman, Dr Anna Muleya (50) operated a barbershop in the border town.

Today, she is a multi-award-winning successful businesswoman with a thriving business empire employing more than 20 people including economically empowering several youths through funding their start-ups.

Dr Anna Muleya, who also chairs the Beitbridge Business Expo, is the proprietor of Lanaheil Investments with subsidiaries in custom clearing and logistics, a baobab fruit juice manufacturing company called Essential Delights.

She started off with a barbershop in 1999, and over the years managed to build a business empire together with her husband, Mr Hosea Muleya.

Lately, Dr Muleya has been scooping awards in recognition of her business acumen.

Last year, she was the first runner-up (Businesswoman of the Year 2022) at an awards ceremony held by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC).

"I got into business in 1999 with a modest barbershop at Living Waters Complex in Beitbridge town.

This was after I realised that the community within the town and my son needed a barbershop with a steriliser, proper equipment, and a clean environment," she said.

"At that time, I was still employed as a controller by Allen Wack and Shepherd, a customs clearing agency until I resigned in 2000, and became a full-time businesswoman."

Dr Muleya said since then, her business empire started growing slowly.

"I actually tried many projects and along the way, some were very successful and others failed and those became my life lessons and a stepping stone," she said.

In 2002, she pooled resources and founded Lanaheil Clearing Services together with her husband.

The company has become a force to reckon with in the freight forwarding sector.

"At its inception, I became the finance director and 50 percent owner until today. Both of us having been employed as clearing agents, this was our area of expertise," she said.

"Lanaheil Clearing Services, which celebrated two decades of service last year, is a customs clearing and logistics company with its head office in Beitbridge and branches all over the country."

The company handles imports and exports on all forms of transport, be it road, rail, air, or sea.
"We take care of all the required paperwork and assist in sourcing the appropriate transportation right up to the customer's doorstep," said Dr Muleya.

She said the company has played a huge role in facilitating regional and international trade.

Dr Muleya said they assembled a team of dedicated staff to make the shipping and forwarding of cargo and commodities seamless within the Sadc region.

"Our teams are made up of dedicated, experienced, and extremely knowledgeable members. We are committed to our customers and we always ensure that they get the directors' personal attention," she added.

The businesswoman said she was passionate about women and youth empowerment. She is mentoring a few young people in the border town who are aspiring businesspeople.

"The youth in Beitbridge are well versed with my open-door policy and I have a strong passion to assist them find their feet in the cut-throat corporate world. At the moment, I am working in partnership with one of the youths, Kudakwashe Garaipasi," she said.

Mr Garaipasi (33) was among the 16 outstanding youths who were honoured by President Mnangagwa during the National Youth Day celebrations in Lupane recently.

He is the founder and director of Ufarana Youth Development and Empowerment Project. He was awarded the prize for his work in promoting domestic tourism.

For his efforts, Mr Garaipasi received a certificate and US$1 000. He was nominated as Outstanding Winner for the National Award on Tourism and Environment.

"We started a company called Essential Delights which is a baobab beverage manufacturing company that employs 100 percent women. Our products are doing very well on the market and with the help of ZimTrade we are well on the way to start exporting soon," said Dr Muleya.

She said as a woman, she  is proud to be assisting fellow women grow in business and creating opportunities for them.

"I believe in women empowerment and as women, we should be able to give each other chances that will help us to all rise and create jobs for ourselves. We should not be scared of trying out new things," said Dr Muleya.

She said juggling between being a wife, a mother and a businesswoman can sometimes be difficult and requires patience, perseverance and commitment.

"Last year, I received the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Matabeleland South Businesswoman of the Year 2021 runner-up award. I also got the women corporate directors' network forum's 50 visionary and inspirational women award 2022," said Dr Muleya.

"Essential Delights received the Megafest disruptive organisation of the year 2022 diamond award."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1105 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4159 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3683 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1778 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 589 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 451 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 314 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days