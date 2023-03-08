Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Knox Mutizwa joins SA top hitters list

by Staff reporter
08 Mar 2023 at 07:25hrs | Views
Zimbabwean forward, Knox Mutizwa who plays for South Africa's Premier Soccer League side Golden Arrows, has joined a list of top footballers who scored 50 league goals for one club in Mzansi's topflight.

Mutizwa, who has managed to find his form since the turn of the year, has scored six Premier Soccer League goals in the eight matches that Golden Arrows have played in 2023.

He also scored when Arrows defeated Pretoria Callies 2-1 in a Nedbank Cup round of 32 on February 11 which means he has found the target seven times in 2023.

Having had a slow start in terms of banging in goals, Mutizwa, who scored his 50th Premier League goal for Golden Arrows in their 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United at the weekend, is the all-time leading scorer for the KwaZulu-Natal based club.

Mutizwa is the third Zimbabwean to make it into the top 10 list of prolific scorers who have scored 50 league goals each for a single club across the Limpopo River.

Ex-Manning Rangers' Gilbert Mushangazhike and former Bush Bucks forward Wilfred Mugeyi are the other Zimbabweans on the list.

The other footballers who are in the top 10 are Mamelodi Sundowns' legends, Daniel Mudau, Surprise Moriri and Themba Zwane, Mozambican legend Tico-Tico Bucuane who turned heads while playing for Jomo Cosmos, SuperSport United's Grobler Bradley, former Moroka Swallows' Siyabonga Nomvethe as well as Mauritian-born Jean-Marc Ithier who played for Santos of Cape Town.

For the 2022/23 Premiership season, the 29-year-old former Highlanders striker has scored six goals in 22 matches, three behind joint leaders Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United's Bradley Grobler.

With eight games left before the season ends, Mutizwa, whose side has been blowing hot and cold and are in position 12 on the table with 25 points might hit double figures if he maintains consistency.

Scoring in the SuperSport defeat meant that Knox equalled his last season's tally of six PSL goals in which he scored in 23 outings. This season, Mutizwa has made 18 league appearances.

Mutizwa, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top goal scorer in 2015 with 15 goals, hit double figures for Golden Arrows in the 2019/20 season, scoring 13 goals in 29 appearances.

Source - The Chronicle

