Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe councils not disclosing all revenue streams

by Staff reporter
08 Mar 2023 at 07:20hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has unearthed a lot of irregularities in the running of local authorities, amid revelations that councils are not disclosing all of their revenue streams while their operations fail to comply with the national development agenda.

It was also observed that rate payers countrywide owe local authorities $162 billion in unpaid bills while pending labour cases have affected governance in councils culminating in poor service delivery.

This emerged during a post-Cabinet briefing after Local Government and Public Works Minister tabled a report on the proposed budgets for local authorities in 2023.

The report established several irregularities and revealed that most local authorities crafted new by-laws that will see their revenue increasing by more than 100 percent compared to 2022.

Cabinet was informed that local authorities are expected to increase their tariffs by 29 percent this year compared to the 11 percent increase last year.

Presenting a post-Cabinet briefing, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Government in reviewing budgets for local authorities after having observed that in their planning, councils were not in sync with the national vision.

"The nation is informed that the 2022 local authority budget review process reflected non-alignment to the national vision, non-disclosure of all revenue streams, non-adherence to statutes when budgeting, no valuation rolls, absence of by-laws and that audits were lagging behind," said Dr Muswere, who is the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

He said service delivery continues to decline in most local authorities due to non-payment of bills and non-compliance to Government's regulations.

"It has also been noted that local authorities operations are encumbered by the following issues: pending labour cases have seriously affected governance in local authorities culminating in poor service delivery; unwillingness by ratepayers to pay taxes and the local authorities are owed in excess of $162 billion and non-compliance with Central Government policies and legislation," said Dr Muswere.

He said to overcome the challenges affecting local authorities more devolution funds will be disbursed to councils as part of a rapid and equitable development agenda.

The minister said a whole-of-Government approach will be adopted with Central Government collaborating with local authorities for efficient service delivery and promotion of good governance.

Dr Muswere said the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works approved the 2023 budgets with councils' revenue estimated to reach $1,1 trillion. Service charges and property taxes constitute the major revenue streams.

Dr Muswere said $441 billion of the revenue will be spent on capital projects, with $127,6 billion being deployed towards water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) activities.

He said local authorities should spearhead development within their localities.

"A total of 88 local authority budgets were approved in January 2023 with the exception of estimates of income and expenditure for Binga and Murehwa Rural District Councils, Karoi Town Council and Lupane Local Board. Cabinet is emphasising the crucial role played by the public in the budget formulation process to ensure prioritisation of citizen needs," said Dr Muswere.

"Local authorities should put in place mechanisms to enable continuous feedback in addressing citizens' needs. Councils are also expected to effectively take charge of development control through production of master and local plans."

Dr Muswere said last year councils collected $134,7 billion against a target of $173,2 billion.

He said the major revenue sources were property tax at 29 percent, service charges 29 percent; and fees 10 percent.

He said Treasury released 11,8 billion to local authorities from $52,5 billion in devolution funds while $5,3 billion was disbursed for the procurement of fire tenders under the Belarus-Zimbabwe Cooperation.

Dr Muswere said Cabinet observed that councils have gradually been increasing their revenue streams through introduction of new bylaws.

"On their part, the number of Councils using the Local Authorities Digital Systems (LADS) as a budgeting tool has increased to 52 from 26. Most local authorities have crafted by-laws, an important regulating and revenue-raising instrument," he said.

"Revenue accruing to the local authorities is also on the upward trend having increased to 29 percent of national revenue estimates in 2023 from 11 percent in 2022 and 7 percent in 2021."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1105 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4159 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3683 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1778 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 590 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 451 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 314 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days