‘NUST hijacked my idea'

News / National

LOCAL innovator Enock Paradzayi is demanding compensation from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) after the institution allegedly hijacked his innovation.Paradzayi had partnered NUST to introduce the basic utility science laboratory (BUSLAB) as a solution to deal with shortages of laboratories in rural schools.He claims that NUST later hijacked the project."We received an order worth US$13 070 to manufacture 13 BUSLABS from a company called Raubex Construction Zimbabwe. I offered to supply some components required in the manufacturing process, but NUST refused citing that they had already found someone who was going to supply and they substituted us with an individual by the name Philani Chauke who had designed a copycat design that was not inspected and was not deemed safe to use," Paradzayi said."My real dispute with NUST is not about us having or not having a contract. My dispute is that they took an order that we got and was paid for during the period our memorandum of understanding (MoU) was still active and replaced it with a copycat."NUST spokesperson Thabani Mpofu declined to comment on the matter.Last week, Mpofu, however, indicated that NUST had cancelled the MoU with Paradzayi.