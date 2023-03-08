Mnangagwa heads for Marange

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to address one of the country's largest Christian denominations, the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church in Marange, today.Zanu-PF Manicaland chairman Tawanda Mukodza said Mnangagwa was travelling to Marange for a ground-breaking ceremony at St Noah College."It is true that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be in our province tomorrow (today) for a ground-breaking ceremony at St Noah College. Our President supports the education system and indigenous churches in the country," Mukodza said."We are encouraging people from various corners of the country to come and witness this historic moment."Mnangagwa is likely to take advantage of the event to campaign for his re-election in the looming polls.