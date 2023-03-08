Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA premier league footballer collapses and dies on training ground

by Staff reporter
08 Mar 2023 at 05:39hrs | Views
The South African football community was mourning on Tuesday following the sudden death of Richards Bay Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Siphamandla Mtolo.

Mtolo's club confirmed that he had died suddenly and tragically after collapsing during a training session earlier in the day.

The PSL, meanwhile, confirmed that a moment of silence would be observed at all upcoming Nedbank Cup and Diski Challenge fixtures this week.

The league said it was "deeply saddened" by the news as tributes poured in from all corners of South African football.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) also issued a statement on Tuesday.

"We as the South African Football Association would like to convey our sincerest condolences, deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow to his family, friends and the club during this difficult time," the organisation said on its website.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and Richards Bay FC following the tragic passing of Siphamandla Mtolo," Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs said on their social media.

"May his soul rest in peace."

There were no further details from Richards Bay by Tuesday night, though News24 understands that club management and the players met on Tuesday night.

Source - News24

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 923 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1106 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4159 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3683 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1778 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 590 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 451 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 894 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 315 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days