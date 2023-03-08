Hubby kills self in domestic dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 32-YEAR-OLD Shamva man allegedly took his life by poisoning after a domestic dispute with his wife.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the death of Eziwork Girimani."I can confirm a sudden death case by poisoning in Shamva where Eziwork Girimani was having a domestic with his wife Cleopatra Gotora and decided to take his life by poisoning," Mundembe said.Allegations are that on March 2, Vaidah Makina arrived at the couple's house and was informed by the now deceased that he would die in two days.While delivering his message to Makina and his wife, Girimani started experiencing difficulties in breathing and he produced froth from his mouth.They rushed him to hospital where he died upon admission.Police urged people to respect human life.