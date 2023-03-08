Latest News Editor's Choice


Zera hikes price of gas effective immediately

by Staf reporter
08 Mar 2023 at 07:45hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has reviewed upwards the price of Liquefied Petroleum (LP Gas).

In a statement, the energy regulator noted that it had increased the price of LP gas from US$1.77 or $1 499.85 to US$2.06 or $1 861.35 per kg, effective immediately.

Zera last reviewed LP gas prices on 8 February this year





Source - The Chronicle

