Pedestrian killed in hit and run

News / National

by Staff reporter

A GWERU man died on the spot after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run accident.Gerald VanHeerde (37) of Athlone in Gweru was reportedly hit by an unknown motorist along the Harare-Bulawayo highway on Saturday morning and died on the spot.Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident and appealed for anyone with information that might help locate the motorist to report to the police."On the day around 1 AM, VanHeerde was walking along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway when a motorist hit him near the 274-kilometre peg and he died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and anyone with information may approach the nearest police station," he said.In another incident, two people are battling for their lives after a bus rammed into a broken-down vehicle that they were attending to.The incident occurred on 4 March around 11 PM along Masvingo -Mpalabala Road."The two had pulled over while attending to a mechanical fault that had developed on their vehicle. An AVM bus which was being driven by Shelton Madzvamuse with no passengers rammed into the vehicle, a Toyota Hilux resulting in the two sustaining injuries," said Inspector Mahoko.He urged motorists to observe traffic road rules at all times."We urge members of the public to observe all the rules and regulations of the road and desist from travelling at night whenever there is an option to travel earlier," he warned.