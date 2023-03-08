Man axes ex-wife, kills self

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

In a bizarre incident, a Chiweshe man allegedly axed his ex-wife to death in a domestic dispute before hanging himself on Monday.The now deceased Brighton Justice (28) of Madombwe village in the Chief Makope area of Chiweshe reportedly axed his ex-wife Esteri Zulu to death over a text message in her phone.Mashonaland Central Police Spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.Allegations are that March 3, Justice visited Zulu and an altercation ensued over text messages on her phone. Justice accused his ex-wife of infidelity and during the scuffle, her phone screen cracked.On March 6 Zulu visited her ex-husband demanding $20 to fix the phone. Justice emerged from his kitchen with an axe and placed it against the wall. Upon hearing Zulu's demands an altercation ensued and Justice picked up the axe, leading Zulu who was accompanied by a friend to run for safety. Justice pursued his ex-wife for about 30 metres and hit her three times with an axe on the head leading to her death.After the murder, Justice ran off towards Manyani mountain and hung himself with a twine. His body was found hanging from a tree the following day. Both bodies were taken to Concession hospital mortuary for post mortem