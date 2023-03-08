Mwonzora ex-aide's home besieged by unpaid polling agents

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T losing candidate for Ward 40 council by-elections, Oliver Mufambisi says his Dzivarasekwa home was Wednesday besieged by dozens of angry party activists who were March last year hired as polling agents in the Harare municipal territory and were never paid for their service.Mufambisi, a former aide to party leader Douglas Mwonzora, told ZimLive Wednesday over 50 polling agents picketed his home in the morning, singing in denunciation of party officials they accused of enriching themselves at the expense of their welfare."The agents were promised US$30 each by the party during the by-elections but have not been paid up to now."Now they have come and gathered at my home."When I called Mwonzora informing him about the situation, he immediately dismissed me saying he does not want to entertain me anymore after I exposed him for consulting witchdoctors to win the party's presidential election."I am equally helpless in this situation as I sold my car in the hope of meeting some of the expenses directly linked to me but that was not even enough."The agents believe I squandered their payments, which is not true."Mwonzora is struggling to contain growing discontent among his lieutenants who accuse the hawkish opposition leader of dictatorial tendencies.The under-fire politician recently ousted his deputy Elias Mudzuri for alleged indiscipline and further recalled him from his senatorial position.Mwonzora also recalled 13 councillors from four different municipalities accusing them of disloyalty to his shaky leadership.Recently, party employee Mutandwa Machera confronted the opposition leader whom he claimed owed him US$9,600 in unpaid wages dating back to 13 months.