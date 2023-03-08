ZAOGA prayer warrior discovers dead body on mountain

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 23-year-old woman, Gertrude Ndowa, allegedly discovered a dead body at ZAOGA prayer mountain in Bindura on the 2nd of March 2023 where she had gone for prayers.Gertrude alerted the police who used the deceased's cell phone to track his wife, who was identified as Esther Chitsa.The police retrieved the body and Chitsa positively identified it as her husband Augustine Chidzonga, 55.Deputy Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.It is alleged that on March 2 Ndowa went to ZAOGA prayer mountain for prayers and discovered Chidzonga's lifeless body on the mountain.Poisonous substances were also found in the deceased's pockets.simbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354